WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – In Wyandanch, Long Island, a shave, a shoeshine, and a new suit are offered at a one-of-a-kind barbershop.

Sir Shave Barber Parlor is the brainchild of Keith Banks, whose parents once ran a beauty supply store nearby.

In a vintage-inspired space outfitted like a living room, he sells beard oils and combs alongside wool fedoras.

“We’re creating something different for the community—not just barbering, more of an experience,” he said.

His team of stylists, suit makers, nail technicians, and masseuses aims to provide a diverse customer base with red-carpet treatment.

“Our clients are from as far as the Hamptons. We have people coming in here as far as New York City,” he said.

The reason for their journey is more than cosmetic.

“They like the vibe. They love the energy. They love the positivity,” Banks said.

He hopes to foster an atmosphere of personal connection and meaningful conversation, which he says is invaluable, especially during a pandemic.

“Our barbers here are the therapists,” he said.

Amid the local revitalization effort known as Wyandanch Rising, Banks looks forward to more shops like his cropping up.

“You look at the backbone of our community and at the backbone of our country; it’s about small business,” he said.

Sir Shave Barber Parlor

10 Station Drive, Unit 7

Wyandanch, NY 11798

thesirshave.com

