By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman they say was behind a heartless robbery in Manhattan.

It happened around 10 a.m. back on Dec. 15 outside a Target store on East 14th Street.

Police said a 79-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and collapsed.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect allegedly stole her wallet, containing her ID and bank cards.

Police said the suspect then used the victim’s debit card to buy coffee and doughnuts from a Dunkin’ on Grand Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

