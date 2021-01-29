NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman they say was behind a heartless robbery in Manhattan.
It happened around 10 a.m. back on Dec. 15 outside a Target store on East 14th Street.
Police said a 79-year-old woman suffered a medical episode and collapsed.
The suspect allegedly stole her wallet, containing her ID and bank cards.
Police said the suspect then used the victim’s debit card to buy coffee and doughnuts from a Dunkin’ on Grand Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.