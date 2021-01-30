NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station in the Bronx earlier this month.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 at a Citgo gas station on Broadway near West 260th Street.

Video shows the man approach the counter inside the gas station and simulate a gun under a black bag in his hand. Police say he demanded cash from an employee.

He then struggles with the woman while trying to get behind the counter. He eventually shoves the woman and climbs over a rack of wine bottles.

The man then removes the drawer of a cash register and leaves. Police say he got away with about $1,000.

The gas station employee was not injured.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

