PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire in New Jersey.

A recycling plant in Passaic went up in flames late Friday night, but it was still not under control nine hours later, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported from the scene Saturday.

Firefighters are facing many challenges, including the cold, wind and flammable materials inside.

The plant is likely a total loss.

Firefighters said the flames were first detected in the middle of the warehouse in a pile of cardboard. They said it took off so quickly that neither fire extinguishers nor the sprinkler system could stop it.

“Firefighters realized that we could not make any headway, and the fire was getting up and over us into the roof. We had to back out,” said Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

The five-acre commercial warehouse belongs to Atlantic Coast Fibers, a recycling plant headquartered in Passaic.

In addition to large amounts of plastic and cardboard fuel, firefighters say there were also combustible materials which triggered several explosions.

“It looks like it is a total loss… It’s collapsing in, a lot of inward collapse from the roof,” said Trentacost.

By Saturday morning, more than 150 firefighters from surrounding counties were battling the flames in the cold, frigid temperatures. Firefighters said they’ve been bringing in more specialized equipment that can pump more water.

The cause is still under investigation. But the fire chief doesn’t believe it appears to be suspicious. Firefighters say they’ve responded to this facility before and that fires are not uncommon in recycling plants.

“A lot of oils get on the recycling, the cardboard that they pick up on the streets in the sanitation trucks. So, batteries, acids can start a fire. A lot of factors,” Trentacost said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Several others were treated on the scene for hypothermia and from slipping and falling on ice.

It’s likely crews will be on the scene for the next several days to put out hotspots and investigate how the fire started.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

