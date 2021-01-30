By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We are looking more likely at a potentially major Nor’easter starting late Sunday and lingering through early Tuesday.
Expect changes — even a subtle track shift could make a big difference with this storm.
Here is an early look at a timeline of the storm:
6 p.m. Sunday – 6 a.m. Monday: Snow starts to fill in southern New Jersey up through Monmouth County.
6 a .m. – 6 p.m. Monday: Snow blossoms north and NYC, and however far the storm pushes north will get into heavier snow. Winds will kick in. Coastal issues could arise.
6 p.m. Monday – 6 a.m. Tuesday: Storm brunt is Monday afternoon, but it could linger into early Tuesday morning with gusty winds and stronger snow bands.
6 a.m. Tuesday: Lingering snow showers taper off through the day.
