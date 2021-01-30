CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pop-up food pantry on Staten Island was a star-studded event Saturday.

Comedian Tracy Morgan was on hand to pass out food at the Hubert H. Humphrey Elementary School.

About 500 families got fresh produce, canned foods and meals.

“The unemployment rate here in Staten Island has gone up to 9%,” said Janis Robinson, vice president of the Food Bank for NYC. “We want people to understand $1 helps provide five meals.”

Pop-up distribution centers allow the food bank to zoom in on neighborhoods where needs are outpacing resources.

