NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they have arrested a man who was caught on video allegedly assaulting two children at a Bronx subway station.

Video taken on Jan. 22 at the Fordham Road subway station in the Bronx shows a man yelling at and striking one child, then grabbing and shaking the other child by his head.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Joshua Gilead, the father of the two children in the video.

Police sources told CBS2 that earlier that night, before the video was taken, Gilead went to pick up the kids, ages 7 and 9, who live with their mother in the Bronx.

Gilead allegedly hit her and one of the children, and after he left with the kids, she went to police to report the incident.

Police arrested him in connection to that incident and charged him with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance by a judge, set to return to court at a later date.

The judge issued an order of protection barring Gilead from contact with the victims.

Police sources say after the video of the incident at the subway station came out, Gilead took off.

Gilead was arrested again on Friday night and charged with aggravated family offense and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

