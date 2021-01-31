STORM WATCHNew York City Schools All Remote Monday Due To Nor’easter
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A heroic firefighter who rushed to save lives on 9/11, has died of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the FDNY announced the death of 61-year-old Joseph Ferrugia.

The department said he is the first active duty firefighter to die from COVID-19, and the 13th FDNY member lost to the virus.

Ferrugia, a 30-year-veteran, worked at Ladder Company 142 in Queens.

The FDNY said he was cited for bravery twice in his career.

The father of three had recently been reassigned to a special unit, involving tunnel and underground emergencies.

