NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A heroic firefighter who rushed to save lives on 9/11, has died of coronavirus.
On Sunday, the FDNY announced the death of 61-year-old Joseph Ferrugia.
The department said he is the first active duty firefighter to die from COVID-19, and the 13th FDNY member lost to the virus.
Ferrugia, a 30-year-veteran, worked at Ladder Company 142 in Queens.
The FDNY said he was cited for bravery twice in his career.
The father of three had recently been reassigned to a special unit, involving tunnel and underground emergencies.
