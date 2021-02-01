NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney’s office has deferred prosecution on a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.
It happened as firefighters battled a fire in a building on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section on Thursday.
The FDNY says a man claiming he needed help flagged down the EMT but then groped and grabbed her.
The woman’s partner came to her aid.
The EMT’s union president calls the deferral “unacceptable.”
The DA says the case needs further investigation.
