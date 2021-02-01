BREAKINGNew York City Public Schools All-Remote Again Tuesday, COVID Vaccinations Canceled
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on video burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn.

It happened around 1 a.m. last Wednesday inside the Congregation Beth El of Flatbush on East 3rd Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking around the synagogue and placing several items into bags.

Police are searching for a suspect caught on video burglarizing a synagogue in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect stole seven ceremonial crowns, making off with an estimated $8,200 worth in property.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team