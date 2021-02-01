NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stole a Mercedes from a parking garage in the Bronx, and tried to take another car the next day.

The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Odgen Parking Garage on 156th Street.

Police said the suspect entered the garage and stole a gray 2019 Merceds-Benz AMG C63.

He returned with another suspect around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Police said he acted as a lookout, while the second suspect tried to take a white 2018 BMW four-door sedan.

They were unable to steal the car, but took off with the keys, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

