BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Flooding caused by Monday’s nor’easter is a big concern on the Jersey Shore.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton was on Ocean Avenue in Belmar and witnessed some serious waves. She said the wind and sleet hurt when they her face. Across the street on Ocean Avenue just about everything was closed up as people braced for more flooding Monday night.

Getting down to the shore from Essex County was an uphill battle, Layton reported. The Garden State Parkway was treacherous at times. She reported seeing five spin-outs or crashes in 20 minutes.

Route 35 in Belmar was reopened after it was closed for several hours Monday morning due to flooding. A combination of high tide at the Shark River, plus wind, rain and snow caused the river to overflow, wash over the barrier, and flood Route 35 and residential streets. So as miserable as it is outside, lots of homeowners went right out and put down salt down to prepare for what could happen when temperatures drop and that flooding expected later freezes over.

“The high tide was coming in earlier today and it was really washing in and making everything super flooded. It’s definitely going to get dangerous as the night goes on,” resident Colleen Williams said.

“This time it was definitely deeper, just because the snow melting, I think, rose the bay up pretty significantly,” Caroline Winter said. “They didn’t close off the streets, so cars were just going through water splashing everywhere. Pretty crazy stuff.”

Later Monday, parts of Route 35 were closed down and it’s expected that will happen again during the night time hours at high tide.

Caroline Winter told Layton despite the hazards the storm has caused, she does enjoy the snow. They woke up to four or five inches, something that doesn’t happen in this part of New Jersey all that much.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report

