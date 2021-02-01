By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody, and welcome to February! Let’s get right to it – we’re starting off on a snowy & windy note!
Steady snow and strong northeast winds will persist throughout the day, with periods of heavy snow this afternoon and evening. Some locations just north & west of the 5 Boroughs could pick up 18″, 21″, even 24″ of snowfall! More like 12″ to 18″ for the immediate NYC spots, with considerably less closer to the coasts.
Not only will it be snowy, but it will be windy, too! Strong winds gusting over 40 mph inland and nearly 60 mph along the shores will make travel extremely tricky, and could cause damage and power outages.
Make sure to be safe if you have to be out…best bet is to stay in, stay warm, and stay tuned to CBS2 for the latest!