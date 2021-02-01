MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Coastal flooding is a concern along the Jersey Shore as a major winter storm moves through the area.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, high tide is expected around 10 a.m. Monday.

Thousands of snow plows and salt spreaders hit New Jersey roads in full force Sunday. Woodbridge’s director of public works said he’s staggering his 300 employees’ shifts through Tuesday for the marathon storm.

“With a storm this size, we’re going to have to keep all hands on deck here,” said George Brew.

School districts are making individual calls on snow days. Fourth grader Ahmar Burton is one of the lucky ones, even getting the virtual day off too.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I get to play in it.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s “connected with all of the major utilities. There’s a high potential for power outages due to heavy snow and high winds.” He urged residents to “charge your devices.”

“Oh yeah, it’s probably going to get worse. It’s probably going to be worse,” said Piscataway resident Sherry Hurtado.

Power outages could also be an issue as winds pick up.

