NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued emergency travel restrictions, urging drivers to stay off the road during Monday’s storm.

Officials say people should keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles and let the plows work to keep everyone safe.

The mayor restricted travel on city streets and highways between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. He also canceled outdoor dining and postponed vaccine appointments.

“We’re rescheduling Monday appointments for vaccines,” he announced Sunday. “We’ll get them done as quickly as humanly possible.”

New York City public schools are going all-remote Monday.

“We are not going to have in-person school,” said de Blasio. “We will pivot to remote learning for all our students.”

The Archdiocese of New York declared a traditional snow day for elementary schools, meaning no in-person or remote classes.

The major shutdowns are also impacting the Port Authority Bus Terminal, with no service in or out. Amtrak will operate a modified service in the Northeast. New York Waterway ferry service is suspended, and no Citi Bikes can be rented starting at 7 a.m.

More than 700 salt spreaders and 2,000 sanitation workers are scheduled to work throughout the night. Snow operations are also taking place inside the city’s situation room, where streets are monitored on cameras.

“Our approach will be to take every route and every street slowly and methodically,” said New York City Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

The frigid weather has the MTA keeping a close eye on the storm, as well.

“We are looking to reduce some service that we can take all of our 60-foot articulated buses off the road,” MTA Bus Company and Senior Vice President for Buses Craig Cipriano said. “As well as chaining approximately 3,000 40-foot buses that will be out during the snowstorm.”

A decision has yet to be made for New York City schools on Tuesday.

Alternate side parking is suspended both Monday and Tuesday.

