LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — High winds and flooding are cause for concern on Long Island as the powerful nor’easter blankets the region in snow.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported the south shore is experiencing whiteout condition Monday.

The wind was whipping and the waves were not subsiding at the Long Beach boardwalk. Main streets are treacherous, winds are howling and residents are hopeful to get through the storm unscathed.

“Miserable. Weather is miserable out here,” one person said.

“It’s tough, with the wind in your face. It’s pretty rough,” said another.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

“When you have a combination of heavy snow and winds, that can cause outages. So, we just have to be careful for that,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“The other thing that can come with winds is, we are an island. We could have coastal flooding as the tide comes in,” Curran said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Nor’easter Brings Heavy Snowfall To Tri-State

CBS2 traveled on parkways and side streets, where plow drivers were trying to keep up with the snowfall, and drivers were spinning out and getting stuck.

“There’s ice beneath the snow. We have to leave that space cushion between our vehicle and the vehicle in front of us in the event of a sudden stop,” said AAA Northeast’s Michael Scanlon.

The conditions are causing a dangerous situation on roads across Nassau County. Visibility was near zero in Plainview, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Watch Carolyn’s Gusoff’s report:

Police have responded to dozens of crashes and spinouts, but it appears most drivers are staying home.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s possible the state will close the Long Island Expressway and shut down the Long Island Railroad at some point Monday.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

Meanwhile, those shoveling are facing a two-day task.

The timing and location of the changeover from snow to rain along the coast is uncertain. Until then, plan for the worst to stay safe, according to Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin.

LINK: Share Your Storm Photos And Videos On Our Facebook Page

“The expectations of this storm is now to sit on us for hours,” Clavin said. “We’ve already probably accumulated anywhere from five to six inches. We have an estimate now of another 14 inches on top of this. So, this is going to be a prolonged battle that residents are facing.”

A full moon and high tides will likely cause flooding in low lying areas. The next cycle is expected to bring a storm surge of two to four feet.

Officials also said while COVID vaccine centers are closed, they will reach out to people to rescheduled appointments.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan and Carolyn Gusoff contributed to this report.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK