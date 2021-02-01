WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Snow began falling Sunday evening, but the storm is just getting started.
CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with some people in Westchester County, who were trying to keep up with the accumulation.
One man was gassing up his car to take his wife to her job as a frontline worker.
“With this car without four-wheel drive, it’s bad. And I have to pick her up later, so I know I’m going to be in the middle of the worst part of it,” he said. “So I’m a little worried. I have two kids that have to go back in the car.”
Duddridge also spoke with two people contracted to do some overnight shoveling.
“I’m layered up. I have about four shirts on, my jacket. I’m good to go,” said Jean Joseph.
Plow drivers were focused on the main roads, before tackling the side streets.
Meanwhile, schools are closed in some districts, including Mount Vernon, White Plains and Yonkers.
