NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest after a brutal attack on a Harlem mother that sparked outrage in the community.

Police said Tyrone Cooper was arrested Sunday in a separate incident.

“This evening, Tyrone Cooper was apprehended by @NYPD67Pct patrol officers in Brooklyn after responding to a domestic violence radio run,” Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted. “He was also wanted for the brutal assault on a 31-year-old female that occurred on January 18th outside a Harlem liquor store.”

This evening, Tyrone Cooper was apprehended by @NYPD67Pct patrol officers in Brooklyn after responding to a domestic violence radio run. He was also wanted for the brutal assault on a 31-year-old female that occurred on January 18th outside a Harlem liquor store.@NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/mWg3PRVRAY — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 1, 2021

Police said Cooper was one of three suspects who attacked the 31-year-old mother on Jan. 18 outside a liquor store near West 128th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

The victim told CBS2 two men approached her while she was buying a bottle of wine after work, and one man offered to pay.

“I politely declined, and I said no thank you, but thank you, I can pay for it myself. And I got ready to walk out. Before I walk out he basically said that he felt like I thought I was better than them,” the woman told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner in an exclusive interview.

The suspects followed her outside, where they were joined by a third man.

“I just asked him, I said, ‘You’re seriously trying to fight me? I’m trying to go about my business,'” she said.

MORE: Woman Brutally Attacked At Harlem Liquor Store Says Suspect Tried To Bite Her Eye Out: ‘That’s An Animal. That’s Not A Person’

Surveillance video shows them chase the victim and start kicking her. One allegedly bit her in the forehead, leaving a deep wound.

“To bite me and do that, maul me the way that he did, with me screaming and saying I’m just trying to get my daughter — that’s an animal. That’s not a person,” she said.

Days later, outraged community members gathered outside the store to condemn violence in the neighborhood.

MORE: Harlem Community Gathers Together To Show Support For Victim Of Brutal Attack Outside Liquor Store

The victim’s cousins were among the crowd and said she’s still traumatized.

“People can’t think that they can do what they want to do. No means no,” cousin Laroya Smalls said.

“Senseless, no reason, she didn’t even know them,” cousin Sybil Smalls said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.