HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont hosted a virtual roundtable Tuesday with state officials and educators on Black History Month.
It included discussion on a recently enacted state law, which requires all Connecticut high schools to offer courses on African-American, Black, Puerto Rican and Latino studies.
“Identity matters, particularly when 27% of our student body identifies as Latino or Hispanic, 13% identify as Black. This curriculum is one piece of a bridge to connect a story of people of color to American history,” said Desi Nesmith, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.
Connecticut schools will be given the option to begin the new Black history curriculum next fall.
It will be required starting in the fall of 2022.
