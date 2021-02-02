STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a dramatic water rescue in Connecticut.
Fire crews responded during the peak of Monday’s storm, and found a woman standing in the cargo area of a sinking pickup truck.
She told firefighters there was a man trapped inside.
Using a 100-foot tower ladder, a SCUBA team was able to help pull both people from the frigid water.
The man was taken to the hospital.
As for how it happened, Stamford Police say Ashley Lionetti, 37, was doing “donuts” in the parking lot of Cummings Park and drove off the retaining wall into the water.
