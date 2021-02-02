NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were conflicting reports on this Groundhog Day from two top forecasters.
Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil is calling for six more weeks of winter after his handler declared he saw his shadow.
This year’s ceremony in Gobbler’s Knob was held virtually with cardboard cutouts replacing the typical large crowd.
Staten Island Chuck, meanwhile, predicted an early spring after not seeing his shadow.
That event was also held virtually without Mayor Bill de Blasio on hand.
