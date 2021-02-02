MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s winter storm brought on coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, leaving roads under water and impossible to pass.
It was all hands on deck in Sea Bright, as plows were used to push away rising water from flooded streets.
LISTEN: NJ DOT Communications Director Steve Schapiro On Driving Conditions
The fierce wind battered the beaches in Belmar, where the banks of the Shark River washed over Route 35 and onto residential side roads.
“Water was running over the end of the boat ramp, over the beach, and it was flooding the street there, it was flooding down here,” Belmar resident Sean Winter told CBS2.
LINKS: Check The Latest Forecast I Winter Storm Survival Guide
The conditions even closed stores many count on to be open during a storm.
Some of the streets down the Shore were as icy, as well. Dash cam video caught a crash into a plow in Lakewood.
It was a long night of shoveling and salting roads and sidewalks to combat the deep freeze.
PHOTOS: Powerful Winter Storm Dumps Snow Across Tri-State Area
“The black ice might get dangerous, especially because it’s shifting from snow to sleep to rain, I guess, overnight,” Belmar resident Colleen Williams said.
“I have my salt, I have my shovel. I’m doing my job, so don’t slip in front of my house,” said Winter.
New Jersey State Police responded to hundreds of accidents and calls for help.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Man Who Made Big Bucks Off GameStop Stock Sends Nintendo Switches To Children’s Hospital
- COVID Vaccine: Distribution Racial Disparity Stretches Well Beyond New York City’s Borders
- NYC Sheriff’s Office Busts Illegal Nightclubs In Bronx, Queens
CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.