MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s winter storm brought on coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, leaving roads under water and impossible to pass.

It was all hands on deck in Sea Bright, as plows were used to push away rising water from flooded streets.

The fierce wind battered the beaches in Belmar, where the banks of the Shark River washed over Route 35 and onto residential side roads.

“Water was running over the end of the boat ramp, over the beach, and it was flooding the street there, it was flooding down here,” Belmar resident Sean Winter told CBS2.

The conditions even closed stores many count on to be open during a storm.

Some of the streets down the Shore were as icy, as well. Dash cam video caught a crash into a plow in Lakewood.