MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Monday’s winter storm made travel treacherous on both the roads and rails across Long Island.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday morning, crews are clearing the tracks and getting ready to give commuters a way into the city.

The unrelenting storm forced the shutdown of the Long Island Rail Road, bus service and local airports.

“It’s dangerous. It’s going to be dangerous all the way through Tuesday. This is a marathon of a storm,” Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin said. “Stay home, stay in, stay safe.”

It was a tough go on the roads for many, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway.

Following the high-tide overnight, there was some flooding in Freeport and along the South Shore.

“Be very mindful of the plows that are out there, whether they’re county, town, village, or state or city plows,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “Make sure that you’re staying off the roads as much as you possible can, so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

“It is brutal outside. The roads are really bad, even with a plow, still going sideways,” one driver told CBS2.

“We don’t close. People come in here, they want bagels, they want egg sandwiches. We’re going to give it to them,” said a restaurant worker.

“Got to get out here and shovel before it gets even heavier,” another resident added.

At least 130 crashes were reported Monday on Long Island, and officials are still tallying numbers from overnight.

Business districts took a hit again, except for a few grocery stores, diners and shops.

