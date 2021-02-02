With our coastal storm still nearby, we’re expecting periods of light snow/snow showers today with additional accumulations of a trace to 3″; a winter storm warning remains in effect for some of our SW/NW suburbs. Minor to potentially moderate flooding is expected again with today’s/tonight’s high tide cycles.
Things start to wind down tonight with just some leftover snow showers this evening. It will be cold and breezy with temps generally falling below freezing, so some refreezing is expected.
Temperatures will gradually work their way into the upper 30s/low 40s towards the end of the week, so expect more melting. Friday we’ll likely see some snow and rain swing through ahead of a cold front, potentially starting as snow and changing to rain in the city. Snow accumulations look generally light with this one and mainly confined to our NW suburbs.