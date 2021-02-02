PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some parts of Rockland County got over 22 inches of snow during Monday’s winter storm.

A state of emergency there was lifted Tuesday morning.

About 19 inches fell in Pearl River, and for many, it’s taken hours and multiple trips outside to clear it away.

The snow in Diana Murray’s front lawn was too deep for her 2- and 4-year-old to play in, so they watched their mom shovel from the front door.

“They get into snow up to about here, then you’ve gotta pluck them out,” Murray told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

Jason Levy found a way around that, or rather through that, for his kids, creating a tunnel in the snow.

“There was so much snow I was like I gotta do something fun with this,” he said.

“How many times you think you’re going to go through there?” CBS2’s Alice Gainer asked.

“Maybe a million,” Levy’s kid said.

In Nanuet, 17 and a half inches fell.

“Today, it’s heavy. Yesterday was very, very light,” Pearl River resident Richard Ward said.

He and his son have been out a couple of times.

In addition to the snow blower, they have three different shovels in their arsenal, including one that’s stood the test of time.

“My father worked for a coal company,” Ward said. “It’s gotta be close to 100 years old, 80 years old … They don’t make ’em like this anymore.”

Knowing the health risks that come with clearing snow, he says they’ve taken breaks.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day says there aren’t any major issues to report. Many stayed off the roads to allow the plows to do their jobs.

CBS2 did notice a couple of mailboxes knocked off from the plows, though. Some residents say this often happens.

“We sent our crews home to get some well-deserved sleep after a 48-hour mission. They’ll be back tomorrow morning,” Day said.

Blacktop is visible on the roads, but he warns about the snow on the roof of your car.

“If you could clear that, that’s a helpful thing to do,” Day said.

Only about two people in Rockland County lost their power during the storm.

