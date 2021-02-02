NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The push to clear snow during Monday’s winter storm may have caused a big problem for some car owners in Brooklyn.
Video shows a plow spray snow off a Brooklyn Queens Expressway overpass and onto the street below.
It happened near the intersection of Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street West in Williamsburg.
Plow truck Clearing snow from the Brooklyn queens expressway in Williamsburg.@NYCSanitation#bqe#Williamsburg #SnowStorm2021 #NewYorkCity#plowtruck#sanitation #NYC pic.twitter.com/sWiBQxIK8b
— NY Actions (@NY_ACTIONS) February 1, 2021
Less than a mile away, several parked cars had broken windows, possibly from the snow pushed by the plow.
It’s not clear if the plow belongs to a private company of the Department of Sanitation.
The department said it’s looking into the specifics of the video.
“All of our drivers are trained to operate vehicles safely as they work to make the streets passable after a storm, and we have reminded them of such today,” a spokesperson told CBS2 in a statement. “Without being able to verify the specifics at this time, we also know that ice and snow can be dangerous, and ask everyone to be careful.”
