NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election for a New York City Council seat in the 24th District.
It’s the first time people will use ranked choice voting.
That means you can rank up to five candidates in order of preference, instead of choosing just one.
The city’s 24th District represents several neighborhoods in Queens, including Kew Gardens, Fresh Meadows and Jamaica.
