ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rochester police officer has been suspended and two others are on administrative leave after pepper spraying a 9-year-old girl.
According to a statement from the department, the girl kicked an officer who was forcing her into a police vehicle Friday.
RELATED: Rochester Mayor Names First Woman To Lead Police Department After Daniel Prude’s Death
Officers were responding to a report of what they called “family trouble.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is looking into the case.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK