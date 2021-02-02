WINTER STORMTri-State Area Digs Out After Major Winter Storm, Though Some Snow Showers Linger
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, New York, winter storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While some snow showers linger, the worst of the winter storm has passed through our area.

So who got how much?

LINKSCheck The Latest Forecast I Winter Storm Survival Guide

Here’s who got the most snow, as of Tuesday morning:

Northwestern New Jersey bore the brunt of the storm:

Newton, N.J. – 32″

Sparta, N.J. – 30.3″

Mendham, N.J. – 30.0″

Mount Arlington, N.J. – 28.5″

Randolph, N.J. – 25.8

PHOTOS: Powerful Winter Storm Dumps Snow Across Tri-State Area

What about around town in New York City?

East Tremont, The Bronx – 19″

Bellerose, Queens – 18.5″

Central Park – 17.2″

Coney Island – 16″

Westerleigh, Staten Island – 15″

More From CBS New York:

 

CBSNewYork Team