NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While some snow showers linger, the worst of the winter storm has passed through our area.
So who got how much?
Here’s who got the most snow, as of Tuesday morning:
Northwestern New Jersey bore the brunt of the storm:
Newton, N.J. – 32″
Sparta, N.J. – 30.3″
Mendham, N.J. – 30.0″
Mount Arlington, N.J. – 28.5″
Randolph, N.J. – 25.8
What about around town in New York City?
East Tremont, The Bronx – 19″
Bellerose, Queens – 18.5″
Central Park – 17.2″
Coney Island – 16″
Westerleigh, Staten Island – 15″
