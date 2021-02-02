MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One week after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s personal account was suspended from Twitter, the social media platform has also removed the company account.

The shutdown of @MyPillowUSA happened after the official account issued what appeared to be threats against Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, reiterating unproven claims of election fraud. “I know you are tied into the election fraud,” a cache of the official account shows it tweeted. “So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!”

Another tweet claimed that the company is “extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping.”

Lindell, whose company is headquartered in Chaska, has recently seen his products dropped by several major retailers due to his persistent support of conspiracy theories involving the presidential election, which he claims was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

It was not clear if Lindell himself was behind the tweets in question. His personal account was permanently suspended one week ago Monday.

If the tweets were written by Lindell, it wouldn’t have been the first time the company account was used to advance his personal interests. MyPillow’s Twitter account posted a tease for his Tuesday night appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, stating that the two would discuss “cancel culture.”

In one of Trump’s last days in office, Lindell was seen leaving the White House, holding a visible note that suggested the replacement of CIA Director David Cohen. He was also threatened last week with a major lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of many of his election fraud claims.