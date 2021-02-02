NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a measure repealing parts of the so-called “Walking While Trans” law.
It was passed in the ’70s to prohibit loitering for the purpose of prostitution, but advocates of the repeal say it has been used to harass and arrest law-abiding transgender women, particularly those of color.
The measure passed in both chambers of the state Legislature and was signed by Cuomo.
The repeal legislation noted that between 2012 and 2015, 85% of the arrests under the law were Black or Latina people.
“This outdated, discriminatory statute has led to hundreds of unnecessary arrests of transgender women of color and a broader culture of fear and intimidation for transgender and gender nonconforming New Yorkers,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman said in a statement celebrating the repeal.
Cuomo, a Democrat, said, “Repealing the archaic ‘walking while trans’ ban is a critical step toward reforming our policing system and reducing the harassment and criminalization transgender people face simply for being themselves.”
