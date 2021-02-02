LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County will be under a state of emergency until Thursday after the county saw impressive snow totals from Monday’s winter storm.

Larchmont, for example, recorded 21.5 inches — almost two feet.

Plow crews continuously dumped sand and salt overnight, trying to keep up and clear the main roads for the morning.

“The city of Mount Vernon is going to come and do their job and plow me back in,” one resident named Robert told CBS2.

Treacherous conditions stranded more than 50 people who had to be rescued on the roads in Westchester.

“Some of these parkways you have trees right up by the shoulder. So it can be pretty dangerous stuff if you don’t have control of your car,” said County Executive George Latimer.

Entrance ramps were slick, like one in Greenburgh, where a driver spun her wheels and then decided conditions were too dangerous. CBS2’s Tony Aiello helped push her out, and she headed back home.

“I’ve got the 4×4 high, and I still can’t push it,” plow driver Javier Yoguez said.

Now, the focus is on cleaning up. One woman used a Swiffer for the job.

“Nice and smooth, and it’s not going to scratch my car up,” said Mount Vernon resident Arlene Evans.

“If it hails or sleets on top of 2-and-a-half feet of snow, it’s over. I won’t get this car out until spring,” Mount Vernon resident Robert Carter added.

