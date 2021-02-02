TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents spent Tuesday digging themselves out of a near record-breaking amount of snow.

Whether you use a snow blower, a shovel or a sand shovel, it gets the job done.

“Is Dad gonna pay you?” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock asked a young boy who was helping to shovel.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said.

RELATED STORY — Jersey Shore Towns Cleaning Up After Storm Triggers Coastal Flooding: ‘A Mess’

Along Washington Street in Tenafly, shop owners showed up to make sure patrons can make it to the door.

“We tried this morning,” said Wilson Barrera, owner of Chez Cheese.

It’s an effort much appreciated by Henry Asulin, of Alpine.

“It’s got to come up to probably here in some places,” Asulin said.

He says digging out wasn’t easy, but playing in the fresh fallen snow with his pup, Corey, was pure perfection.

CBS2 caught up with Peter Gilhooly while putting in the work to clear his Demarest driveway. He says he’s lived in Jersey his whole life.

“This is one of the bigger ones, there’s no doubt,” he said.

He estimates he picked up more than 2 feet, but the snow only measured 16 inches.

“Tell that to my back,” Gilhooly said, laughing.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast | Winter Storm Survival Guide

There were big numbers across Bergen County. Tenafly picked up 14 inches, Closter 22.4 inches and Paramus 27 inches, according to some reports. But it’s a far cry from the biggest numbers in the Garden State.

Measurements still waiting on verification go as high as 30 inches in Mendham and 32 inches in Newton. Both are so close to the all-time record: 34 inches in Cape May in 1899.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. I believe it might be the best we’ve seen,” Closter resident Janine Micera said.

Micera had nothing but positive vibes, which makes sense when you hear this — she’s the lucky recipient of back-to-back snow days; she works at a nursery school.

“We’ve had two snow days ’cause the kids are little, so in this kind of snow, we might lose one,” she said.

PHOTOS: Powerful Winter Storm Dumps Snow Across Tri-State Area

In Paramus, Murdock had to shout to speak with a resident named Sean because so much snow stood between them.

“How long will it take for you to shovel your way out?” Murdock asked.

“This, I won’t even get it done today … Maybe it’ll be the end of March,” Sean said.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK