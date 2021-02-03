NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus has forced Manhattan’s main animal shelter to temporarily close.
The Manhattan Animal Care Center says it’s because too many staff members have COVID or are quarantining.
The shelter will only provide emergency services, and it now needs help caring for animals while they’re closed.
Once word spread, 45 animals were quickly given temporary homes. They’re still looking to place more than 50 others.
The shelter’s CEO says they specifically need people who can foster or adopt larger dogs.
They also have cats, rabbits and guinea pigs. To view animals available for adoption or fostering, visit nycacc.app.
