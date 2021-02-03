NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some good news in the pandemic: Another vaccine may be nearing authorization in the U.S.

Better yet, it may also help prevent the spread of the virus.

But CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says there are some questions about the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, actually developed with technology pioneered by the University of Oxford in England, has already been authorized for use in the U.K. Now the company has submitted a not-yet peer reviewed pre-print study detailing the results of its various vaccine clinical trials, and the results are encouraging.

Researchers say the AstraZeneca vaccine not only protects recipients from serious illness and death, but also significantly reduces the transmission of the virus – a key finding to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The slowed transmission was found by swabbing participants every week, looking for signs of the virus. No virus meant no spread, even if the person was themselves infected. Those results show a two thirds reduction in transmission.

Even though this is a two-shot vaccine, there was significant effectiveness three months after the first dose.

But the AstraZeneca results have been dogged by inconsistencies in the data: Why was a half-strength first dose much more effective than a full strength shot? Why did a longer interval between doses seem to improve effectiveness from 55% to 82%.

These issues have led some scientists in the U.K. and the U.S. to caution that more data analysis was needed before we can conclude that this vaccine, which is very different than the Pfizer and Moderna version, can be authorized here. That’s not expected to submitted to the FDA until some time in March.

