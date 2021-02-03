CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Bronx District Attorney's Office, sexual assault, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney has dropped the charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.

Prosecutors say new video shows an EMT aiding the man, who fell to the ground after suffering a seizure last week.

The EMT told authorities that the 52-year-old grabbed and groped her.

Investigators say evidence shows that the man did not have control of his hands during the seizure.

CBSNewYork Team