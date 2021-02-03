NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney has dropped the charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.
Prosecutors say new video shows an EMT aiding the man, who fell to the ground after suffering a seizure last week.
The EMT told authorities that the 52-year-old grabbed and groped her.
Investigators say evidence shows that the man did not have control of his hands during the seizure.
