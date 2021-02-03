NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of suspects caught on video attacking a man aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 aboard the BX-30 bus.
Police said one suspect bumped into the 50-year-old victim, who appeared to have crutches. Then he and a second suspect allegedly punched the man multiple times.
The victim suffered pain and swelling to his face.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- SEE IT: Plow Sprays Snow Off Overpass In Brooklyn; Cars Damaged Nearby
- NYPD: Tyrone Cooper Facing Charges After Harlem Mother Brutally Attacked Outside Liquor Store
- Man Who Made Big Bucks Off GameStop Stock Sends Nintendo Switches To Children’s Hospital
Police said the suspects got off the bus at Boston Road and Bruner Avenue.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.