NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — People wishing to pay their final respects to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will get a chance during a public viewing at a famed Manhattan church.

The viewing for the actor, who died last week at age 96, will be held on Monday at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, according to a statement by her family through her manager Larry Thompson.

The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Rev. Calvin Butts got to know Tyson over the last 20 years after she became a member of the church.

“She was clearly a diva, but a diva with grace,” Butts told CBS2’s Cory James.

Butts said Tyson was at the church just days before her death.

“She was full of life. She looked good. She was chuckling at different things, and she was just a wonderful, wonderful lady,” he said.

RELATED STORY — Harlem Community Remembers Trailblazing Actress, Hometown Icon Cicely Tyson: ‘She Made Mainstream Come And Celebrate Harlem’

Tyson’s passing brought out a flood of accolades for the pioneer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 movie, “The Help.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)