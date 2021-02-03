WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that indoor dining capacity is expanding in New Jersey.

But as CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, most restaurant owners say the small increase wont help.

Beginning Friday, indoor capacity will increase from 25% to 35% and the 10 p.m. curfew has been lifted ahead of the Super Bowl, but most restaurant owners she spoke to weren’t overly excited about the news.

“I think that’s better for restaurants with bars. We are family restaurant, so the 35% really doesn’t help us,” said Charles Murray, owner of Ferraro’s in Westfield.

NEW: Effective Friday, February 5th, the following may operate at 35% capacity – with a MAXIMUM of 150 individuals:

☑️Indoor performance venues

☑️Indoor gatherings that are religious ceremonies/services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, and memorial services/funerals pic.twitter.com/nFIMRXi4bL — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 3, 2021

Murray said he doesn’t get diners past 10 p.m., so that doesn’t benefit his business.

“I think it will help parties, if having a party upstairs, get extra people in there, stay until 11,” Murray said.

Others said every little bit helps, but Stephanie Bigmore of Feast Catering said, “Our location is really small, so 35% doesn’t really give us too much,” adding that “50% for a lot of restaurants will be a big difference.”

Republican state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon said most states are at 50% or higher.

“There’s no correlation between transmission rates,” O’Scanlon said. “There is absolutely a negative correlation of unemployment rates of bankruptcies, business failures.”

But Gov. Murphy said the slow rollout protected restaurants from the rollercoaster of opening and closing.

“We opened indoor dining responsibly. Never once have we had to reduce capacity. And now, because of your compliance, we can further expand indoor dining,” Murphy said.

Indoor entertainment and recreation venues and personal care businesses can also increase capacity to 35%. However, capacity can not be greater than 150 people.

