Snow showers dwindle this morning with the remainder of the day staying mostly cloudy. It will remain cold with wind chills in the 20s.
Tonight we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies. Temps will fall into the upper 20s again with some refreezing around the area.
Tomorrow’s the best day of the next few: mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
Rain/snow swings through on Friday with snow primarily N&W (light accumulations) and mainly rain for the city/coast/SE suburbs. It will be milder, too, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Unfortunately, we’ll have to keep an eye on Sunday as there is the potential for another coastal storm that could bring snow/rain/wind to the area. Not all of the models are on board with this, but the European (with the exception of the most recent run) has been pretty consistent in bringing something up the coast.
As always, this will be worth watching…