NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Dave Chokshi said in a statement he has mild symptoms and is working with the city to perform contact tracing.
MORE: New York City Vaccination Hubs Reopen After Storm; More Groups Now Eligible
“This is a reminder – if we ever needed one – that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill,” his statement continued.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage