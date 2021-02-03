CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, Dave Chokshi, Health, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Dave Chokshi said in a statement he has mild symptoms and is working with the city to perform contact tracing.

MORE: New York City Vaccination Hubs Reopen After Storm; More Groups Now Eligible

“This is a reminder – if we ever needed one – that COVID is still with us and we all must continue to wear masks, wash our hands, socially distance and stay home if feeling ill,” his statement continued.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team