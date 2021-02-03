NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The snow may have stopped falling, but the winter storm is still having a big impact on pedestrians and mass transit riders in New York City.

It turns out the nets meant to catch falling debris from elevated subway tracks in the Bronx are good at catching snow, too.

Heavy duty nets under the 1 train in the Kingsbridge section are sagging low two days after the snow storm blew through.

MTA crews were cleaning up similar scenes in Queens and Manhattan, even forcing some road closures to clear the snow out.

Tim Minton, MTA communications director, released the following statement:

“Nets below elevated tracks are designed to protect the public from infrastructure hazards by catching falling objects. What materialized during Monday’s storm was an epic amount of snow that is being systematically removed to prioritize safety of drivers, pedestrians and transit employees. Preemptive inspections by NYC Transit during the storm identified nets in six areas below elevated tracks filling with snow and streets below were closed off to minimize risk. Transit crews are working day and night to clear all affected nets.”

The heavy snow is causing problems for bus riders, too.

At one bus stop in the University Heights section of the Bronx, customers have to wade through deep snow to get on and off the bus.

One woman had to carry her small child, stroller and all, across the icy mess.

“It’s very slippery. It’s very dangerous,” Jamaica resident Susan Nankoo said.

At another stop in Washington Heights, the bus stop shelter is still full of snow, creating potentially treacherous conditions for riders.

“I think it’s appalling,” Washington Heights resident Jason Pickman said.

Others give the city credit, saying it was a lot of snow after all.

“I’m of the opinion that they’re doing a good job so far,” one person said.

The Department of Sanitation is working to clear bus stops and bike lanes.

Still, it’s a slow process.

Plenty of bike and pedestrian paths remain unplowed.

Meanwhile, a driver spotted in Mt. Arlington, New Jersey, left several feet of snow on top of their SUV Wednesday morning.

The image is a stark reminder to clean the snow off your car before you start driving or risk facing a fine.

An MTA Worker told CBS2 tonight one danger is 18 wheelers have been known to hit the low-hanging nets, so keep your distance when trucks are passing through.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

