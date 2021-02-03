OAKLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – That’s one good dog.
The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge shared the story of Sadie and her owner Brian on their Facebook page.
According to the refuge, Sadie, a 6-year-old rescued German Shepherd, rescued Brian.
They say that Brian took Sadie home just a few months ago. Last week, while home alone with Sadie, he suffered a stroke.
After he collapsed, Sadie licked his face to keep him awake and helped drag him across the floor, where he was able to reach his cell phone, according to the shelter.
“Sadie was the only reason Brian was able to call for help,” the refuge wrote in their Facebook post. “This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life.”
Sadie is now staying with family while Brian recovers at a rehab center. Sadie sees Brian every night by video chat, the shelter said.
