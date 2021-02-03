NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An app designed a few years ago overseas has made its way to the U.S. and is helping some businesses during the pandemic.

Vincenzo Brunitto is not spreading as much dough these days or putting as many pizzas in his oven at Enzo Bruni in Manhattan.

“Now it’s just survival,” he told CBS2’s Cory James.

In an effort to reel in extra cash, Brunitto took advantage of a recently launched app called Too Good To Go.

The app allows customers to purchase food from restaurants, grocery stores, bodegas and even bagel and coffee shops at a discounted price. An order never costs someone more than $6.

“The people love it because the price is more low,” Brunitto said.

RELATED STORY — NYC’s Restaurant Week To Go Extended Through The End Of February

The way it works is once you use the app to place an order at a participating location, that business will then pack up any leftover food it did not sell for you to pick up in the store before they close. You won’t know what is inside your box because the order comes to you as a surprise.

“It’s been great so far,” user Alex Bush said.

Bush tells us he uses the app three to four times a week.

“I thought originally that it may be food that’s been sitting out for a while, but everything I’ve had has been very fresh,” he said.

In New York City, more than 750 businesses have partnered with the app, which is currently serving more than 230,000 users in all five boroughs.

RELATED STORY — NYC Restaurants Can Resume Indoor Dining At 25% Capacity On Valentine’s Day, Cuomo Says

On top of saving 1,200 meals a day, spokesperson Ivy Chiou says the app also helps owners who have a hard time predicting supply and demand during the pandemic.

“So throughout the day if sales are going great, fine,” Chiou said. “If things are a little bit slower that day, go ahead and throw a couple surprise bags on our app.”

It’s good for Brunitto, who says he has made a couple thousand dollars in just a couple months.

It’s money helping the entrepreneur who has already closed two of his restaurants, save his last one standing.

