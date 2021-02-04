NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Newly released surveillance video shows two 16-year-olds being violently mugged last month in Midtown.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 in front of 327 West 43rd Street.
Police said teens were approached by a group of suspects who wanted to sell them marijuana.
Video shows the suspects then try to steal the female victim’s backpack, dragging her down the sidewalk.
She fought back and held onto her bag.
The suspects allegedly stole a cellphone from the male victim’s pocket, and took off heading west on 43rd Street toward 9th Avenue.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
