NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new government report found several baby food products contain toxic heavy metals.
The report looked at internal documents from Gerber, Beech Nut, Walmart store brands and Sprout Foods.
It found those baby foods have significant amounts of arsenic, lead cadmium and mercury.
Researchers say the metals can be especially dangerous to brain development in babies and toddlers.
Experts say parents should not panic and throw out all the baby food. Instead, make sure a child’s diet is varied with different fruits and vegetables.