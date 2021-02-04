NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video shows an armed robbery at a Chanel store in SoHo.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Spring Street.
Four suspects can be seen swiping handbags and wallets.
Sources tell CBS2 one of the suspects showed a gun to the security guard, a retired NYPD officer.
Forty-four items were taken. The total value of the items is more than $165,000.
No one was hurt.
Police believe this incident was part of a robbery pattern targeting high-end clothing stores in SoHo. They believe this pattern involving the same suspects has been going on since September 2020.
More than 20 stores have been targeted.
