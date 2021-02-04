NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were lines outside Yankee Stadium on Thursday as New Yorkers registered to receive a COVID vaccine.

Starting Friday, the ballpark in the Bronx will begin serving as a vaccination center.

New sites open as a battle over doses of vaccine reignite between the mayor and the governor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio again called on the state to let the stash of second doses of COVID vaccine be used as first doses.

“It’s just not right to withhold second doses we could be using right now,” he said.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s team is pushing back, saying it’s a bad idea.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker wrote in his response that according to the Centers for Disease Control, dipping into second doses is not recommended, due to a “general lack of confidence” in vaccine supply and a fear of creating “undue anxiety.”

COVID VACCINE

There is anxiety over canceled and denied appointments for eligible people who now have to wait.

Some are waiting because the snow storm shut down vaccination sites, and others who showed up were told to go home, including Plainview resident Ramona Schoen.

“’We can’t give you the shot.’ I said, are you kidding me?” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

RELATED STORY — Tech-Savvy Volunteer Services Help Seniors Find COVID Vaccine Appointments In NYC: ‘They Are Really Saving Lives’

The state is opening 35 community-based sites.

Friday, mass vaccinations begin at Yankee Stadium, which will be operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site is appointment only and for Bronx residents only.

“I just happened to walk by Yankee Stadium,” one man said. “I did not know it was happening.”

Among the recently infected are high-profile New Yorkers like mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and most recently, New York City’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Chokshi said he put off getting the vaccine because of the shortage but vows to get his first dose after fully recovering from what he described as a mild case.

“For me, it was another reflection on the worry … that comes with COVID-19,” he said.

This top doctor says this first-hand experience has him all the more resolved to step up this arms race, racing to get more shots in arms.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK