By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Belt Parkway, Brooklyn, Missing, Missing Dog, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search is underway for a dog that ran away after a deadly crash in Brooklyn.

A desperate search is underway for a dog that ran away after a deadly crash Saturday in Brooklyn. (Credit: Family handout)

Police said 42-year-old Michael March was killed when he lost control of his car around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the Belt Parkway in Marine Park.

His fiancée’s dog, Shadow, was in the car and hasn’t been found since.

She’s asking for the public’s help to bring him back home.

