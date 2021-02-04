NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search is underway for a dog that ran away after a deadly crash in Brooklyn.
Police said 42-year-old Michael March was killed when he lost control of his car around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the Belt Parkway in Marine Park.
His fiancée’s dog, Shadow, was in the car and hasn’t been found since.
She’s asking for the public’s help to bring him back home.
Have you seen Shadow?
His family is desperately searching for him
He ran off after a tragic car accident on the Belt Parkway & Flatbush Ave #MarinePark #Brooklyn https://t.co/iTv0hMNMGh pic.twitter.com/7cqUWbxpR5
— NYPD 63rd Precinct (@NYPD63Pct) February 2, 2021
