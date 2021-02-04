GENEVA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man in upstate New York found an attic full of priceless photographs.
David Whitcomb bought a building for his law office in Geneva.
After noticing something strange with the ceiling, he discovered a secret attic.
Inside the space are the remnants of a late 19th century photography studio.
One of those pictures was a portrait of suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony taken by photographer James Hale in 1905.
Other photos and glass negatives suggest the building was used by Hale, who was known for photographing leaders in the women’s rights movement.
Whitcomb is working with a local auction house to catalog everything.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK